Police say charges are pending after a 43-year-old man was arrested near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue

Surrey RCMP say a man has been arrested after a bomb threat at a Surrey business.

Police responded to a report of the threat at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 12), near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue.

Officers contained the scene and entered the business, where police say a 43-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

Surrey RCMP say the man remains in custody and “numerous charges under the Criminal Code are pending.”

The investigation continues.