Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man arrested after assaulting two people in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison says rise in stranger assaults is ‘alarming’

Vancouver Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after yet another random assault in the city.

VPD made the arrest in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Aug. 23). Two victims, a 65-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were both assaulted near Ontario Street and South East Marine Drive.

Police say the suspect approached the younger man and punched him in the face. The suspect then began following the older victim, punched him in the head, then wrestled him to the ground.

Witnesses intervened while the suspect was attacking the older victim and called 9-1-1. Officers arrested the suspect shortly after. The suspect, who is known to police and has a violent past, was taken to jail and faces assault charges.

Neither victim suffered serious injuries.

“VPD has been alarmed by the significant increase in seemingly unprovoked assaults throughout the city in recent weeks, and we’re pleased to have made an immediate arrest in this case,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

