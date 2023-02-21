Man arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside North Delta home

Police say the incident stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute in the 11500-block of 81A Avenue

One man has been arrested after allegedly barricading himself in a North Delta home.

According to a press release issued Tuesday evening (Feb. 21), Delta police are investigating an alleged domestic dispute that resulted in a man barricading himself in a residence in the 11500-block of 81A Avenue, between 114th and 116th streets.

The release does not specify when the incident began, but police posted an advisory on social media around 12:45 p.m. asking residents to avoid the area and remain clear of police vehicles and members on scene.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was brought in to diffuse the situation, and police arrested one adult man. Police say they are recommending charges of assault and uttering threats to Crown Counsel.

Due to the location of the incident, McCloskey Elementary was placed in a “hold and secure.” A “controlled release” of the students was facilitated later that afternoon.

According to the district’s emergency procedures, procedures for a “hold and secure” include bringing everyone into the school and remaining inside, securing exterior doors and windows, closing exterior window blinds or drapes (if available), and barring anyone from entering or exiting the school. Normal activities (classes, etc.) usually continue within the school.

A “hold and secure” is typically used if there is a security concern in the neighbourhood, while a “lockdown” is used in response to an armed or dangerous assailant within the school.



