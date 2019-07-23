Man arrested after allegedly attacking people with syringe in Burnaby mall

Police say that no one has yet to come forward with injuries consistent with needle stab wounds

Police are recommending assault charges after a man allegedly assaulted multiple people with a hypodermic needle at Metrotown Mall in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said that officers responded to reports of the alleged attacks just after 9 p.m. on Friday. A 32-year-old male suspect was located and arrested. Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service to confirm if charges have been approved.

The police takedown of the man was caught on video, and posted to social media site Reddit. The video shows two officers arresting the man after one kicks a backpack away from him as he lays on the ground face down.

Police have yet to locate anyone with injuries consistent to needle stab wounds – possibly due to the fact there was a cap on the needle at the time of the alleged assaults, Kalanj said.

Three victims were located and interviewed by Mounties, and two others were observed on surveillance cameras but have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

