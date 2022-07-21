Man ‘armed and dangerous’ at large after shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in Chilliwack

Eric John Shestalo, 50, has been identified as the alleged shooter in the July 21, 2022, attack in Chilliwack, B.C. (IHIT photo)
Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
The suspect in a triple-shooting in Chilliwack is on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Eric John Shestalo, 50, has been identified as the alleged shooter by the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“Officers are working to locate Mr. Shestalo as well as any witnesses to this devastating incident.” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday morning (July 21), two women and one man were shot at a home in the 9700-block of McNaught Avenue. One of the woman died at the scene. The other woman was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital where she later died. The man suffered non-life threating injuries.

IHIT believes Shestalo was known to the victims and the shooting was targeted.

READ MORE: 2 women dead following shooting in Chilliwack; suspect still at large

Shestalo was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, which appears to have a yellow painted front end and may have B.C. licence plate MT9 81W. Shestalo is described as white, five feet and nine inches tall and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

Anyone who sees Shestalo is urged to not approach him, and phone 911 immediately.

IHIT is also looking for witnesses and video footage. Anyone who was in the area of the 9700-block of McNaught Avenue between 9 a.m. and noon is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

