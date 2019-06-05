Man and woman arrested after crash involving stolen vehicle, police car

Surrey RCMP allege someone in a stolen vehicle ran a red light, crashing into several vehicles

The scene of a multi-vehicle crash near 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard on June 4. (Photos: Treacy MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say two people are in custody following a multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 4), police say a stolen vehicle collided with a police car and three other vehicles in “what police believe was an attempt to flee.”

“The incident unfolded as a Surrey RCMP Frontline Officer was responding to an unrelated file,” according to a release. “The officer had his emergency lights and siren activated and was travelling south on King George Blvd. As the officer approached the intersection at 96th Avenue, a stolen vehicle ran a red light and collided with vehicles in traffic on eastbound 96th Avenue.”

“The officer was unaware of the stolen vehicle until the incident unfolded,” police say.

Surrey RCMP say a man and woman ran from the stolen vehicle, but have both been arrested and remain in police custody.

No serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

