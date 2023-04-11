Metro Vancouver Transit Police at Surrey Central Station in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Police say a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a Millenium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby in the early hours of April 10, 2023. (File photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police at Surrey Central Station in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Police say a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a Millenium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby in the early hours of April 10, 2023. (File photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Man allegedly assaults SkyTrain passengers, attempts to slash police with knife

Transit police say officer fired one shot, but did not hit the suspect

Transit police are investigating after a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a SkyTrain and then “attempted to slash” one of the officers with a knife.

Just after midnight on Sunday (April 10), Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called after several reports of a man assaulting passengers on a Millenium Line SkyTrain in Burnaby, according to an email from media relations officer Const. Amanda Steed.

She said officers stopped the train at Lougheed Station and found the suspect on board, but as officers attempted to speak with the man he allegedly “struck one of them in the face and fled on foot toward the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue.”

Police chased the suspect on foot and caught up with him at the intersection.

Steed said the suspect allegedly “produced a knife and attempted to slash one of the officers.”

Police then used a conducted energy weapon that was “ineffective.” Steed added one shot was fired by police, “which did not strike the suspect.”

Steed said neither the officer nor the suspect had serious physical injuries, but the suspect is currently in custody at the hospital pending a psychiatric evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after throat slashing on Surrey transit bus

READ MORE: Victim of alleged terrorist attack on Surrey bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Underfunded transit systems, combatting ‘sky-high’ rent missing in federal budget
Next story
Political rivals call on Surrey mayor to apologize for issuing ‘false press release’

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Political rivals call on Surrey mayor to apologize for issuing ‘false press release’

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a College Prep game against the Kelowna Sun Devils in 2022. Cloverdale has a new high performance program as of the start of the 2023 season and the teams will now be known as “Rangers,” with the College prep squad being the top team. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New high-performance baseball program debuts in Cloverdale

Former WWE superstar Carlito will wrestle at two All Star Wrestling events May 20-21 on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds as part of this year’s rodeo. (Photo submitted: Cory Toth, ASW)
Former WWE superstar Carlito to headline wrestling event during rodeo weekend

Semiahmoo Secondary’s two robotics teams help each other out ahead of a national competition that will see the two battling it out for the championship title. Right to left: Daniel Xu, Raelyn Xu, Shener Hasan, Roshan Ramchandani and Bowen Zhan. (Sobia Moman photo)
Rival robotics teams from South Surrey high school to compete in national competition