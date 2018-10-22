Man accused of murdering his wife in Surrey

Rizig Bona, 44, charged with second-degree murder in death of wife, Anida Magaya, 42, in Surrey

Rizig Bona, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Anida Magaya, 42, in Surrey.

Magaya was discovered dead Oct. 5 at a residence in the 16100-block of 110 Avenue.

Bona was arrested on Oct. 19 and is expected to appear in court today (Monday).

“This was a tragic isolated incident involving members of the same family and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Anida Magaya,” said Corporal Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

This is Surrey’s 11th homicide in 2018.

Jang said shortly before 2 a.m. emergency services received a report about an injured woman and when police arrived they found Magaya dead. He did not reveal how she was killed.

“Detectives quickly determined that this was an isolated incident and there was no risk to public safety,” Jang said.



