This image of Gabriel Klein was released by police at the time of his arrest in November.

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

The man charged with the 2016 fatal stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary was placed in seclusion at a psychiatric hospital last week after he heard voices telling him to rape a fellow patient.

Gabriel Klein, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. He is also charged with the aggravated assault of Reimer’s friend (who cannot be named due to a publication ban), who was 14 at the time of the attack.

Klein was scheduled to go to trial in May, but a hearing is being held this week to find whether Klein is able to stand trial, after his lawyer drew attention to his client’s worrisome mental state.

Wednesday’s hearing was a “fact-finding” process that attempted to answer the question of whether Klein has the ability to understand and follow the proceedings and/or is unable to communicate and give direction to his lawyer.

A finding of unfitness is not permanent; legal proceedings would restart if and when Klein’s mental health improves.

Dr. Marcel Hediger, who works at the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital where Klein has been held off and on since his arrest, testified Wednesday that Klein is schizophrenic and “intensely paranoid.”

Klein has been taken from pre-trial custody to the hospital three separate times, the court heard. He has been at Colony Farm since last being admitted there in August of 2017.

Hediger said his assessment was done under calm circumstances and Klein understood what was happening. But in stressful situations, he said Klein’s symptoms – and the risk of violence – can intensify.

Klein was placed in seclusion just last week after he reported hearing voices telling him to rape and harm a fellow patient. Hediger said Klein also believes he is being monitored by the CIA.

During a court appearance last week, Klein heard voices to such an extent that he couldn’t focus on the proceedings, Hediger said. He said Klein’s mental state appears to have deteriorated in recent weeks.

Hediger said it doesn’t appear Klein is faking or exaggerating his symptoms. Klein is on three different medications, but none lead Hediger to believe the psychosis is “remotely treated.”

Klein is also on a new medication regimen that Hediger said could impact his ability to follow the court proceedings.

The hearing is set to continue Thursday morning.

More to come

– With files by Tyler Olsen

