Man, 68, charged with arson, assault and threatening in Whalley summer fire

David Thind charged in connection with a house fire in the 13000-block of 112A Avenue on Aug. 28

Surrey Mounties say David Thind, 68, has been charged with arson, assault and uttering threats in connection with a house fire in the 13000-block of 112A Avenue in Whalley on August 28.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said that shortly after 10 a.m. that morning police responded to the report of a structure fire where a residence was fully engulfed in flames. “Three individuals from inside the residence were rushed to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, one of whom also suffered from injuries consistent with having been assaulted,” she said.

Thind was charged with arson – disregard for life, assault, and uttering threats, and a warrant issued for his arrest on Nov. 19 and on Nov. 23 he was arrested and remains in-custody. “Thind is known to police,” Sidhu said.

Staff Sergeant Kirk Duncan, Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit Commander, said “If not for the quick action of the residents, this deliberately set fire no doubt could have had more tragic consequences.

“Our partnership with the Surrey Fire Service and the cooperation of several witnesses enabled investigators to identify the suspect and gather sufficient evidence to support criminal charges,” Duncan said.

