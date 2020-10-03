Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating after a 67-year-old man was taken to hospital Saturday morning with apparent gunshot wounds. The incident happened in the 5800-block of 129 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Man, 67, in hospital following early-morning shooting in Surrey

RCMP Serious Crimes Unit working to determine if victim was intended target

A 67-year-old man is in hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, following an early-morning altercation in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say the incident took place just before 3 a.m. inside a residence in the 5800-block of 129 Street.

At approximately 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 3, officers responded to a break-and-enter and shooting at the home, and located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to an RCMP release. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect in this incident, who fled the residence before police arrived, is described as a large man, tall and skinny, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Police are working to determine if this was a targeted shooting and if the 67-year-old was the intended victim. The victim is not known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

crimesurrey rcmp

