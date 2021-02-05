Surrey RCMP have arrested a 65-year-old man after a sexual assault in a Newton park on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo: RCMP)

Newton

Man, 65, arrested in connection with sexual assault in Surrey park

Man will be released with several conditions, including not going to Surrey schools or parks

Surrey RCMP say a man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that happened in a Surrey park.

On Friday (Feb. 5), officers from the youth unit arrested a 65-year-old man for sexual assault, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

READ ALSO: Police ask for help identifying suspect after youth sexually assaulted in Surrey park, Feb. 4, 2021

Police say the incident happened on Thursday (Feb. 4) shortly before 1 p.m. Two young people were at Pioneer Park in the 13200-block of 64th Avenue, when police say a man groped one of the youths from behind.

The youth was not hurt and reported it to the police.

The man, Surrey RCMP said, will be released from custody with several conditions, including not going to any Surrey schools or parks.

Police added charges have not yet been laid, as the investigation is ongoing.

– With files from Beau Simpson


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
surrey rcmp

