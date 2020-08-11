Red Deer RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon about the death of a Red Deer doctor on Monday. Photo from Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

  • Aug. 11, 2020 10:45 a.m.
  • News

A 54-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Red Deer doctor in his walk-in clinic Monday.

Deng Mabiour has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and assault with a weapon. Another doctor at the clinic was also attacked and a responding police officer suffered minor injuries, said police.

Red Deer RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said at a Tuesday news conference it was a targeted attack and the accused was known to his victim, Dr. Walter Reynolds, 45.

“This was not a random attack, and the first-degree murder charge speaks to the premeditated nature of this incident,” said Grobmeier, who is in charge of Red Deer detachment.

“There were many witnesses and people who acted bravely during this assault, and we encourage anyone to reach out for support as these incidents can be traumatic and difficult to process.”

Reynolds was a well-liked and respected doctor and the married father of two young girls.

Red Deer Victim Services is available to anyone looking for support and can be reached by calling 403-306-2345, said RCMP.

Mabiour is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday.

Grobmeier said Mabiour was not known to them.

“We have no history from this individual,” said Grobmeier.

More to come …

