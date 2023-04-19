A Hayden McCorriston, 28, is facing more than three years in jail after multiple sex-related crimes in Burnaby and Vancouver in 2022. (RCMP logo)

A Hayden McCorriston, 28, is facing more than three years in jail after multiple sex-related crimes in Burnaby and Vancouver in 2022. (RCMP logo)

Man, 28, sentenced for 3 years sex-related crimes in Burnaby, Vancouver

Hayden McCorriston pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault, robbery, assault by choking

A 28-year-old man is facing more than three years in jail after multiple sex-related crimes in Burnaby and Vancouver in 2022.

Hayden McCorriston was sentenced to 38-months in jail on top of time already served, according to a release from Burnaby RCMP, adding that McCorriston pleaded guilty in December 2022 to five counts of sexual assult, two counts of assault, assault by choking, indecent act and robbery.

It was between March 31 and April 3, 2022 that McCorriston committed more than a dozen crimes in Burnaby and Vancouver, police said, with Burnaby RCMP letting the public know on April 4 of a suspect who was responsible for at least three sexual assaults in the Metrotown area, which included one incident of women “being slapped on the buttocks by an unknown man who fled the area.”

On April 3, 2022, McCorriston had robbed an elderly couple at a bank in the Metrotown area when three security guards intervened and took him into custody where he was later arrested by Burnaby RCMP.

He was later charged on June 7, 2022, which included seven counts of sexual assault, two counts of theft, one assault and one indecent act.

READ MORE: Surrey man sentenced for assaulting passengers on Abbotsford bus in 2022

READ MORE: Burnaby man, 39, charged with multiple sexual offences involving a child

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPsexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal workers are now on strike, here are the services that may be affected
Next story
Manslaughter trial this summer in death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni

Just Posted

Russell Valdez was presented with a Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award in March, for his bravery in assisting a kayaker who was in trouble. (Surrey RCMP Facebook photo)
Crescent Beach resident awarded Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award for his bravery

A Surrey fire fighter holds one of the saved puppies in Port Kells on April 19, 2023. (@surreyfirefighters/ Instagram)
Surrey fire crew saves seven puppies from fire

Daniel Shum (left) and J.K. Park chat at CTK Bio’s new facility in Cloverdale. Park (CEO) and Shum (COO) moved the company from Port Coquitlam to Cloverdale last year and recently held their official grand opening April 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale company on cutting edge of biodegradable plastics industry

Surrey firefighters battle a blaze early Wednesday morning (April 19) at the Encore at Hillcrest complex located at 18701 66 Ave in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Early morning blaze guts Surrey townhouse units

Pop-up banner image