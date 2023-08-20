Man, 28, dead following early-morning shooting in Hope; IHIT called in

Incident happened on St. Elmo Road; investigators say there is no ongoing risk to public

A man is dead, a suspect has been arrested and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in following an early-morning shooting in Hope Sunday.

RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 59400-block of St. Elmo Road in Hope.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

“A suspect, who was identified at the onset of the investigation, has now been located and arrested. As such, investigators believe there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with IHIT stated in a press release.

RCMP were speaking with witnesses at the scene.

IHIT has been deployed and will be working closely in partnership with Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section

Investigators have identified the victim and are working to notify the family.

“IHIT is thankful to the members of the Hope RCMP who responded quickly and were able to ensure the area was safe ands secure,” Pierotti said. “We’re asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

