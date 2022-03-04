Man, 26, charged in 2020 shooting in Surrey

Suspect was first arrested in March of 2020, later released while investigation continued

Surrey RCMP say charges have been laid against a 26-year-old man, stemming from a 2020 shooting in Whalley.

On Feb. 8, 2020, police responded to a report of a man shot in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard just be before 2 a.m., according to a release from Surrey Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said the 24-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released from hospital a week later.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit took over the investigation and “identified a possible suspect early on,” notes the release.

In March of 2020, Ghag said a search warrant was executed on the suspect’s residence. The suspect was arrested and later released while the investigation continued.

About two years later, on Feb. 22, charges were laid against 26-year-old Daniel Groff and warrants were issued for his arrest. The charges include discharging a firearm, aggravated assault, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Ghag said Groff was arrested the following day and remains in custody waiting for his next court appearance.

Shooting investigations are complex which is why often it takes time to secure all evidence to support charges being laid. Says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. Investigators are dedicated to solving crimes and holding those responsible accountable for their actions, regardless of how long it takes.



