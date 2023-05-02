Vancouver Police say 25-year-old Mohammed Cortes Torres has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub on May 23, 2022. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police say 25-year-old Mohammed Cortes Torres has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub on May 23, 2022. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, 25, charged in murder of 19-year-old outside Vancouver nightclub

Mohammed Cortes Torres was living in Surrey at the time of the homicide, but had been staying on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Police say a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub in 2022.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin said Mohammed Cortes Torres was arrested and charged following an investigation into the stabbing death of 19-year-old Naseb Fazil outside of Vancouver’s Gallery nightclub on May 23, 2022.

Police said Fazil has been involved in a “confrontation” outside of the nightclub.

Arrested Sunday (April 30), police said Cortes Torres was a Surrey resident at the time of the homicide but had been staying on Vancouver Island more recently. Visintin added Saanich Police helped with the investigation.

READ MORE: Teen fatally stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub

At the time of the stabbing, police said a street fight has broken out outside the nightclub, near the intersection of SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street, in the early hours of May 23, 2022.

Fazil was found by police with stab wounds and taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police arrested a 24-year-old man that same day.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murderSaanich Police DepartmentstabbingSurreyVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Serial arsonist who targeted B.C. restaurants sentenced to five-plus years in prison
Next story
Chilliwack pledges to help end ‘period poverty’ by stocking its civic facilities

Just Posted

Frankie La Sasso (holding heavy bag) and his mom, Lauren La Sasso (kneeling, petting dog) meet with first responders and participants of their “Punch Out Parkinson’s” boxing program at their gym in Cloverdale in April. Frankie and Lauren are putting on a charity boxing event called “Guns and Hoses” in an effort to raise money to open a Parkinson’s disease wellness centre. They are looking for police officers and firefighters to get in the ring for three, 90-second rounds. (Photo submitted: Lauren La Sasso)
Box2Fit to hold charity boxing event to raise money for Parkinson’s wellness centre

Janaye and Gary the Unicorn. (Photo: surreylibraries.ca)
‘CBC Kids’ show characters are coming to a Surrey library for 3 morning shows Friday

Surrey RCMP and ICBC campaign at Central City mall in Surrey on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
UPDATE: Surrey Mounties says missing child found safe

Surrey Councillor Harry Bains. (Submitted photo)
Surrey councillor says city’s school facility infrastructure in state of crisis