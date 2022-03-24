Man, 19, shot in Guildford on Wednesday night

Police say it happened in the 15200-block of Flamingo Place in Guildford. The victim’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening

Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after a shooting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 23) in the 15200-block of Flamingo Place in Guildford.

Police located the victim in Newton.

“After the victim was shot, he fled the area in a vehicle,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn explained, adding that his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening

“Surrey RCMP General Investigations Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation,” she added. “Although the investigation is in the early stages, evidence indicates that this was a targeted shooting between parties known to each other.”

Munn said investigators are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact police at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



