(Black Press Media files)

Man, 19, dies in Vancouver assault

The death of Dakota Skye Wildman is the city’s third homicide of 2019

A 19-year-old Vancouver man has died after being assaulted with a weapon in the Downtown Eastside Friday.

Vancouver police said Saturday that the altercation happened at around 9:15 p.m. near Strathcona Elementary School. It is believed the man, who has been identified as Dakota Skye Wildman, was assaulted before the suspect ran off.

Several witnesses called 911, police said. Wildman was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, and investigators believe the incident was not a random act.

This marks Vancouver’s third homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

