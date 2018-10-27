Mama Coach wants to help mothers, families during Christmastime

Jenn Leckie, the Mama Coach for the Surrey/Langley/Abbotsford area, hold up some of the merchandise which is being sold to fund the Mama Coach’s Christmas Giveaway. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Jenn Leckie says she’s hoping to be able to help a couple of families in the Fraser Valley this Christmas season with the Mama Coach’s second annual Christmas Giveaway.

Leckie, who is the Mama Coach for the Surrey/Langley/Abbotsford region, said the Mama Coach and Mamas for Mamas has partnered together for the campaign in an effort to help families across Canada. Sweatshirts, bracelets and tank tops are being sold in the campaign with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to families in need, Leckie said.

“The theme of it is, ‘You got this, mama.’ It’s kind of two-fold. One, it shows that support for other mamas out there by buying the shirt and wearing it and showing that, ‘No, we’re not alone doing motherhood’ because being a mother is really hard.”

The merchandise has slogans such as “You got this, mama,” “Mama Bear” and “Good Mama.”

While this is Leckie’s first year helping out with the Christmas Giveaway, she said Mama Coach raised more than $16,000 last year and “gave a little extra Christmas cheer” to about 28 families. She said the goal this year is to raise a little bit more money and to help more families.

In order for families to have a chance at being chosen for the giveaway, families need to be nominated. People can nominate a family in need at themamacoach.ca/christmasformamas. Leckie said nominations can come in any time between now and Dec. 7.

Leckie said people do not need to buy merchandise in order to nominate a family, but the proceeds from the sales do go toward helping a family.

Leckie also said families who are expecting their first child can also be nominated.

“The more that we can sell, the more than we can help and do.”

She said with last year’s proceeds, Mama Coach was able to help one family where the mom had a sick family member. Leckie said Mama Coach bought a plane ticket for the woman so she could see her father.

The Mama Coach’s website also says Mama Coach will be providing each family with gifts, a Christmas dinner and “the gift of our support.” The Mama Coaches will also ask the nominator what the nominated family “could use the most this holiday season.”

Leckie said Mama Coach hasn’t capped the number of people that can be helped because it’s dependent on how much is raised through the merchandise sales.

Mama Coach, Leckie said, is made up of more than 25 registered nurses who are mothers who want to “fill the gaps and be the support moms need.”

“We’re just working to fill the gaps. There’s only so much that our public health care system can do and the people they can reach and help. We find that some people find motherhood to be a little bit isolating or they’re a little bit lonely or need some extra support,” she said. “Motherhood is a tribe. You should have this community of support behind you and we’re looking to support other moms.”

The Mama Coach and Mamas for Mamas will read the stories and nominations, and let the winners know between Dec. 8 and 10 with the gifts being delivered between Dec. 18 and 22.

For more information, visit mamacoach.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

