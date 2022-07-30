A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Major police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after officer-involved shooting

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident”

There’s a heavy police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday morning (July 30).

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident” and asking drivers to stay away from the area of East Hastings between Main and Carrall Streets.

Videos posted to social media show a tense scene with dozens of police and VPD vehicles. Crowds of people can be heard shouting obscenities at the police as a man lies face down in a crosswalk.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office — which looks into all cases of injuries during police interactions — has deployed investigators to the scene.

The shooting occurred in the heart of a tent city that has been in the area for weeks. Residents were ordered to clear the tent city by Wednesday (July 27) by the Vancouver Fire Department.

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton
Next story
U.S. Justice Alito mocks Trudeau, foreign critics of abortion reversal

Just Posted

This map (Map-1) shows where boundaries for the “Clayton Corridor” have been established in two general areas north of Fraser Highway, one encompassing the area from about 180th Street down to 186th Street, and another from both Hillcrest Village and Clayton Crossing shopping centres down to Fraser Highway and 64th Avenue. (Image via City of Surrey)
City approves initial phase of Clayton Corridor Plan

Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

From left: City councillors Brenda Locke and Allison Patton, Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh, Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Women’s Resource Society, Coun. Doug Elford, Mayor Doug McCallum, Coun. Laurie Guerra, and Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai pose for a photo at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Whalley in Surrey on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The ceremony was to officially open the Atira Women’s Resource Society Little’s Place Too. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Little’s Too, Surrey’s newest social housing complex for women opens

White Rock staff will examine what measures the city can take to help with policing the waterfront. File photo
White Rock to study measures to help police late-night noise on the waterfront