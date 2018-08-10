One of the sniper rifles seized in task force operations. (Vancouver Police Department handout)

Major Lower Mainland drug bust nets charges against 34 alleged gangsters

Joint task force has seized $1.6M in cash and jewelry, more than 120 firearms and 50 kg of drugs

Thirty-four alleged gangsters are facing 201 charges in what police are calling one of the most successful drug and weapons busts in B.C. history.

Vancouver police announced the arrests Friday in front of piles of cash, jewelry and weapons seized by the multi-agency Task Force Tourniquet.

Led by Vancouver officers, the 18-month investigation included efforts from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, RCMP, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and other city police forces in the Lower Mainland.

“This task force is a combined, proactive effort to target known offenders for future offences, with the goal of significant jail time for key individuals in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Vancouver Supt. Mike Porteous said in a news release.

Those charged include several members from the Kang Group, who police said have close ties with Jamie Bacon and Kyle Latimer of the Red Scorpions.

“The Kang/Latimer Group has been in conflict with multiple groups over the past 18 months and their allegiances remain fluid and ever-changing,” police said.

The task force, through various projects, has seized more than $1.6 million worth of cash and jewelry, more than 120 firearms and 50 kilograms of drugs.

A breakdown of each task force investigation:

Project Tariff

Targeted the Heer, Dhillon and Samra crime group over five months beginning in March 2018. It resulted in:

  • Seizure of 10 firearms
  • Seizure of more than two kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues
  • Arrest of 11 Lower Mainland-based gang associates
  • 79 criminal charges (pending trial)

Project Temper

Targeted the Gill crime group in May 2017 and resulted in:

  • Seizure of four firearms
  • Arrest of seven people
  • 24 criminal charges (pending trial)

Project Triplet

Resulted from an incident in February 2018 where two people were believed to be about to commit an indictable offence. It resulted in:

  • Six criminal charges against two people
  • Seizure of one firearm

Project Treachery

Targeted the Grewal and Dhaliwal crime group and was initiated in the fall of 2017. Investigators learned a farmhouse at 4096 240 Street in Langley was being used by gang members. Officers executed a search warrant on Nov. 13, 2017. It resulted in the seizure of:

  • Two improvised explosive devices
  • Nine handguns
  • Three assault rifles
  • Eight stolen vehicles
  • More than 600 rounds of ammunition
  • More than 500 marijuana plants
  • Bulletproof vests

The investigation continue, and investigators said they expect criminal charges in the future.

Project Territory

Targeted the Kang and Latimer group. A 17-month investigation initiated in March 2017 resulted in:

  • 92 criminal charges against 14 people
  • Seizure of 93 firearms
  • Seizure of one pressure cooker improvised explosive device
  • Seizure of 59 prohibited devices
  • Seizure of more than 9.5 kilograms of fentanyl
  • Seizure of close to 40 kilograms of other illicit drugs
  • Seizure of $833,000 cash
  • Seizure of $800,000 worth of jewelry
  • Seizure of $350,000 worth of collector cars

The charges included drug trafficking, firearms possession, proceeds of crime, and participation in a criminal organization.

