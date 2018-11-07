Major development under scrutiny in special White Rock council meeting today

Public session to look at potential for height and density amendments to current and future projects

File photo A special meeting of White Rock council at 5:30 today (Wednesday) will look at current and future major development plans with an eye to possible height and density amendments.

White Rock’s newly-elected council has called a special public meeting for today to take a look at the current status of major development projects in the city.

The meeting, at 5:30 p.m. at city hall, was announced in a news release issued by the city at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting, as described in the agenda, is to re-examine development plans with an eye to the possibility of modifying building height and/or density of both existing and potential future projects, through amendments to the official community plan (OCP) and zoning bylaw.

The agenda will include a power-point presentation by planning and development services director Carl Johannsen on the OCP and zoning bylaw, as well as an outline of current major development projects.

According to deputy corporate officer Stephanie Lam, under the city’s procedures bylaw, the city must provide no less than 24 hours notice of a public meeting, unless waived by unanimous vote of council.