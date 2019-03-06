The Port Mann Bridge. (Transportation Investment Corp. photo)

‘Major delays’ expected after crashes at both ends of Port Mann Bridge

DriveBC says a pair of collisions is expected to snarl morning traffic

Drivers are told to expect “major delays” on the Port Mann Bridge this morning, due to crashes on either end of the bridge, heading westbound.

At 6:30 a.m., DriveBC tweeted there were already “significant delays.”

These delays are said to begin east of 160 Street.

An update at 6:45 a.m. noted the crash at the bridge’s west end was in the through lanes.

“The westbound HOV lane is still blocked,” DriveBC tweeted at 7 a.m. “The eastbound HOV lane is now clear. Emergency crews are on scene.”

