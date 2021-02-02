A letter being mailed Metro Vancouver homes is threatening receivers to pay them bitcoin or be killed. Police are saying its part of a mass-produced scam. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Mail scam in Metro Vancouver demanding Bitcoin payment or death: RCMP

If readers do not send 0.05 bitcoin, the letter says they will be killed within 24 hours

“Brake lines can be cut. A lethal dose of fentanyl can be easily hidden in Amazon packages… you would never see it coming.”

That’s according to threats detailed in letters mailed out to Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam residences last week.

RCMP Sgt. Ted Lewko cautioned the public on Monday. He said the deliveries appear to be part of a mass-produced scam sent to Metro Vancouver addresses.

“In some instances a white powder has been found loose in the letter,” Lewko added. It appears to be an illicit drug the receiver owes the sender for.

If readers do not send 0.05 bitcoin the letter says they will be killed within 24 hours. Property damage is also threatened.

No one has reported being harmed by the powder inside, Lewko confirmed.

Phone call scammers now preying on COVID-19 fears

Since Jan. 25, Mounties have received numerous reports of the deliveries. Investigations are ongoing with the collaboration of Canada Post.

Anyone who receives the letter is asked to put the envelope in the freezer, seal its contents in a sandwich or freezer bag, sanitize the area where the letter was open, wash their hands and call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.


