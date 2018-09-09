Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island early Sunday morning.
Early reports showed the quake as a magnitude of 3.1 but Natural Resources Canada reported the earthquake as a 3.0. The quake struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m.
Did you feel shaking on southern #VancouverIsland this morning (just before 6 a.m.)? Please tell us here:https://t.co/EbfH8IQxvm
A M~3 earthquake occurred in northwest #WA, about 30 km SE of Victoria.
Preliminary info:https://t.co/jF9w5QL2hKhttps://t.co/yeJ8EeZaSP pic.twitter.com/LUp8Z8gxl6
— John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) September 9, 2018
There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada. No tsunami is expected.
People on Vancouver Island have been on social media sharing their experiences, many saying they were woken up by the quake.
3.1 – felt a lot in Oak Bay #yyj #earhquake pic.twitter.com/w5KbB936l7
— Caroline Davies Posynick (@Owl_) September 9, 2018
Was just woken up by an #earthquake here in #Colwood. #Victoria #yyj @CTVNewsVI @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/t8b2ufrLLR
— Justin Hobson (@justinhobson85) September 9, 2018
It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.
Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.
