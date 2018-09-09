Reports show the quake was magnitude 3.0 and struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m. (Photo ArcGIS)

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island early Sunday morning.

Early reports showed the quake as a magnitude of 3.1 but Natural Resources Canada reported the earthquake as a 3.0. The quake struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada. No tsunami is expected.

People on Vancouver Island have been on social media sharing their experiences, many saying they were woken up by the quake.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

