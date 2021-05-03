Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)

Maclean’s ranks Delta best community in Metro Vancouver

The city ranked 9th in B.C. and 48th in Canada, up 11 places from the previous ranking in 2019

Delta is the top community in the Lower Mainland, according to Maclean’s magazine’s annual ranking of the best communities in the country.

The city, which ranked 9th in B.C. and 48th in Canada, scored top marks for internet access, amenities and population growth, moving it up 11 places from the previous ranking in 2019 and pushing it into first in the region after two years in the number two slot.

“The past year has been extremely challenging for all of us, but we are very pleased to see our hard work be recognized by Maclean’s,” Delta Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“From the beginning, we have been focused on keeping our community safe while providing the services and supports necessary to get through the pandemic together. Our philosophy of continuous improvement and working together shows in everything we do and I hope our residents and businesses take pride in their contributions to this tremendous result.”

The ranking — described as a “remote-worker version” of the magazine’s annual undertaking — considered housing affordability, population growth, taxes, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and community engagement.

Those categories differ somewhat from previous years due to the pandemic, and “assumes remote work is here to stay,” Maclean’s explains of its methodology, noting categories that assess the local economy have been removed, while another category assessing internet quality was added.

The ranking, notes Maclean’s, was done “with an eye toward great living for people who don’t have to worry about finding a job within commuting distance.”

Other communities in the region placed as follows (Canada-wide rank in brackets): Coquitlam (54), City of North Vancouver (58), Port Moody (64), New Westminster (82), Chilliwack (90), Abbotsford (91), Burnaby (106), Port Coquitlam (121), Pitt Meadows (123), Township of Langley (125), City of Langley (129), Maple Ridge (135), White Rock (140), Mission (147), West Vancouver (168), Vancouver (174), Richmond (178), Surrey (182), District of North Vancouver (245) and “Greater Vancouver” (342).

RELATED: White Rock 140th best community in Canada: Macleans

The top 10-ranked communities in B.C., according to Maclean’s, are Langford (18), Central Saanich (22), Sidney (23), Saanich (29), Vernon (30), Kamloops (37), Comox (38), Penticton (41), Delta (48) and Courtney (49).

Nationally, Halifax, N.S. and Charlottetown, P.E.I. tied for for the title of best community in Canada, followed by Fredricton, N.B.; St. Thomas, Ont.; Belleville, Ont.; Edmonton, Alta.; Winnipeg Man.; Moncton, N.B.; Cornwall, Ont.; Brooks, Alta.; and Toronto, Ont.

— with files from Tracy Holmes


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man dead following shooting at North Delta mall
Next story
UPDATE: Laywer argues to exclude some evidence against Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Just Posted

File photo
IHIT investigating Surrey homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

Police say 19-year-old victim arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury

Whalley’s Flamingo Hotel in 1960. (Photo: Surrey Archives/Stan McKinnon collection)
‘Whalley Before Skyscrapers’ talk to focus on archival photos, plus video from 1993

Surrey Archives boasts more than 60,000 archival photographs available online

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

The Harmony project is proposed for the current site of Peninsula Estates, in the 15100-block of 20 Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo)
‘Positive advocacy’ campaign aims to clarify South Surrey inclusive-housing project

Misperceptions lead to ‘bump’ in road for proponents of Harmony apartments

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)
Maclean’s ranks Delta best community in Metro Vancouver

The city ranked 9th in B.C. and 48th in Canada, up 11 places from the previous ranking in 2019

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

..
Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford temporarily severs tied with Canucks forward Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford dealership condones sexual misconduct, may bring Virtanen back pending investigation

Bikramdeep Randhawa worked at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Man killed in North Delta shooting worked at Maple Ridge prison

Man killed in targeted shooting was guard at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sunday night in Kamloops the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

‘Not enough guys with their ‘A’ game’ coach said

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford, goes on trial starting Monday, May 3 in New Westminster for two child pornography offences.
UPDATE: Laywer argues to exclude some evidence against Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Trial for Mike Haire starts with voir dire on Monday, May 3 in New Westminster

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Most Read