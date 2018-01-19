(Delta Police Department photo)

Machete-wielding man arrested in North Delta

Police chased the man down Kittson Parkway before arresting him

Delta police arrested a machete-wielding man in North Delta just before noon today (Jan. 19).

The man was spotted near Watershed Park off Kittson Parkway. According to a police release, the DPD were joined by an Air 1 RCMP helicopter and the Lower Mainland District Police Dog Service in the pursuit of the man.

Four police officers chased the man down Kittson Parkway on foot and arrested him. Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured. Police say they do not have any reports of injury to the public.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital to be evaluated and will be facing charges.


