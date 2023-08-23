(File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Assault in Surrey leaves 55-year-old man clinging to life in hospital

Surrey RCMP say two men have been charged in Aug. 18 attack

Two men have been charged after an assault sent a 55-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say the attack happened Friday (Aug. 18) at about 11:22 p.m, after officers received multiple reports of a man walking around a parking lot with a machete in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard. While en route, police were updated that the man allegedly struck a vehicle with the machete and a fight ensued with the two occupants of the vehicle.

When officers arrived, they say a man with “significant life-threatening” injuries was located and taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police say the victim is the person who was allegedly in possession of the machete.

Surrey RCMP say 31-year-old Parminder Singh Brar and 21-year-old Simarpal Singh have been charged with aggravated assault. Both men remain in custody.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

