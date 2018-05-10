Tracy Holmes photo A truck delivering lumber to a property in the 900-block of Maple Street in White Rock tips after hydraulic equipment being used to stabilize it broke.

Lumber truck finds its tipping point on White Rock’s Maple Street

Equipment failure blamed for morning mishap

An equipment failure that caused a truck unloading lumber to tip brought White Rock fire crews to the 900-block of Maple Street Thursday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Initially reported as a construction truck leaking fuel, deputy fire Chief Bob Schlase said the crew soon realized equipment supporting the truck during delivery had broken.

The truck tipped to a significant degree, until it was stopped by the boom that was being used to unload the lumber.

Firefighter Scott Booth said it’s fortunate no one was standing next to the truck when the equipment failed, as lumber that was still on the truck bed tumbled off when it tipped.

Fuel that spilled out of the truck’s tank was contained “right away,” Booth added. None of the liquid made it into nearby drains, he said.

“We got it stopped before it did,” Booth said.

A heavy-duty mechanic and two tow trucks were at the scene. Firefighters were “standing by to make sure that fuel is taken care of that was leaking and also in case of safety concerns as they get ready here to right the truck,” Schlase said.

Avoiding power lines above the boom was a key concern, he said.

Previous story
Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs
Next story
White Rock tenor announces bid for Conservative nomination

Just Posted

‘City Centre 2’ building unveiled in Surrey’s Health Tech District

It is the second of up to eight buildings planned by Lark Group in the ‘rapidly emerging technology cluster’

Lumber truck finds its tipping point on White Rock’s Maple Street

Equipment failure blamed for morning mishap

Surrey teen spends World Lupus Day telling students about disease that changed her life

In 2015, Emma Salisbury had a stroke that ended dreams of dancing professionally one day

White Rock Olympian announces retirement

Swimmer Hilary Caldwell “kind of excited” for next step, after announcement this week

North Delta residents concerned about park safety after April sex assault

On May 9, residents were updated on a local sex assault and the DPD’s preventative measures

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Woman dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford

Collision occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Bradner Road

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Most Read