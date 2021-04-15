Lower Post residential school building to be demolished, replaced with cultural centre

Project to be funded by federal and provincial governments, Daylu Dena Council

The property on which a residential school (pictured) that was torn down years ago in Lower Post is to be the location of a cultural centre. (Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre photo)

A community and cultural centre largely funded by the federal government will be built on the site of the former residential school building in Lower Post.

The current building operated as a residential school between 1951-1975, and has served the Daylu Dena council as an administrative building since. That building will be demolished and a new building constructed on the site will be the focal point of the community, containing a gym, office space, kitchen, educational spaces and other community areas.

“This is a success story for the people of Lower Post, we finally did it,” said Harlan Schilling, deputy chief, Daylu Dena Council during the announcement for the project, which was streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

The federal government is spending $11.5 million from an infrastructure program, the province $1.5 million and the Daylu Dena Council is contributing $538,960.

Indigenous Services Canada is spending an additional $1.3 million to demolish the existing structure and remove hazardous materials for an overall cost connected to the project of $14.8 million.

Premier Horgan visited Lower Post in 2019. He said during the announcement that he was deeply moved by the stories of residential school survivors and called the soon to be built community centre a “profound symbol of reconciliation.”

“I want to acknowledge Daylu Dena Council for their unflagging commitment to closing a chapter that has been a source of pain for the community for so long,” Horgan said.

“The new community centre will be a place of healing, hope and well-being.”

