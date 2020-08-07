B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during the announcement for a new hospital in Cloverdale on Dec. 9, 2019. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Lower Mainland’s first nurse practitioner primary care clinic to open in Surrey

Patients can start registering Aug. 10

A nurse practitioner primary care clinic is opening in Cloverdale in September.

Axis Primary Care Clinic, located at 5795 176th St., will start registering patients on Monday (Aug. 10) and the clinic will officially open Sept. 8.

The clinic, according to the Ministry of Health, will provide “access to primary health-care services to patients with complex medical and social needs, mental health and addictions challenges and co-ordination of specialist care.”

This is the first nurse practitioner primary care clinic to open in the Lower Mainland. The province’s first clinic opened in Nanaimo in June.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this clinic will allow people and families to “get a consistent primary care provider.”

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days
‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

