Lower Mainland Search and Rescue saves paraglider in treetop rescue

Agassiz-Harrison emergency workers were involved in a daring treetop rescue to save an injured paraglider this weekend.
According to Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue manager Neil Brewer, Search and Rescue volunteers were paged to Mount Woodside on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2:45 p.m. The paraglider pilot crashed into the treetops not far away from the launch site. When attempting to rescue himself, the pilot dropped 30 feet and sustained serious injuries.
At about 4 p.m., KHSAR members were able to access the injured pilot, carefully lowering him out of the treetops and down a slope to a logging road, where he was placed in a KHSAR truck and slowly transported down Mount Woodside Forest Service Road to a waiting ambulance.
Brewer said 15 KHSAR volunteers were involved in the rescue. The treetop rescue marked the 66th call for local Search and Rescue this year, which is an all-time record for the organization. The KHSAR team spent a collective 5,328 hours on incident responses, training, administration and maintenance so far this year.
