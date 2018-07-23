Lower Mainland man charged in Okanagan murder

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.

  Jul. 23, 2018 9:10 a.m.
  • News

By Cheryl Wierda

Charges have now been laid in connection to Sunday’s murder in West Kelowna.

Court records indicate that Tejwant Danjou, who is in his late 60s, has been charged with murder.

Police were called to a hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday after a report of a woman in need of assistance.

READ MORE: MOUNTIES INVESTIGATE CRIME SCENE

“On attendance, police located a deceased woman. A man was arrested a short distance from the hotel and is in police custody,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, in a press release.

“It is believed that the man and woman were known to each other and are from the Lower Mainland. Police are continuing their investigation and some area businesses have been impacted as police continue to search for evidence.”

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

