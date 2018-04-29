A gas station hits record highs in Richmond on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

After months of inching higher and higher, prices at the pump have finally topped 160 cents a litre within Metro Vancouver.

Prices had hit the mid-150s in March and GasBuddy senior analyst Dan McTeague had predicted that drivers would see 160 cents a litre by April.

READ: Gas prices likely driving Canadians to US pumps

McTeague said a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.

READ: $1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.

The highest earliest record price was 155 cents a litre in June 2014.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Just Posted

White Rock resident to fight for resident-only parking on Best Street

Kevin Costelle says neighbourhood ‘frustrated’ with street parking

South Surrey student-led Relay for Life raises $102,000

Southridge students say the cause is ‘personal’

Two people reportedly struck by vehicle in Surrey

Man and woman taken to hospital

Surrey Lawn Bowling Club kicked off the season with their opening day

Members braced the weather to start the season which runs from May 1 to April 30

Stop Overdose Surrey events aim to change how we talk about substance use

Open, supportive conversations can save lives, says organizer

Timelapse: Jacob Bros build its new office

Company celebrates 10 years in South Surrey

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

29-year-old Mission inmate dies

Andrew Clark Crowder was serving four years for aggravated assault

Most Read