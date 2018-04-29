Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

After months of inching higher and higher, prices at the pump have finally topped 160 cents a litre within Metro Vancouver.
Prices had hit the mid-150s in March and GasBuddy senior analyst Dan McTeague had predicted that drivers would see 160 cents a litre by April.
McTeague said a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.
April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.
The highest earliest record price was 155 cents a litre in June 2014.