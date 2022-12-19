Southern B.C. could see another 20 cm of snow overnight

Much of B.C. can expect snow overnight, starting late Monday (Dec. 18) according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada map)

With an Arctic front chilling the air, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island early Monday (Dec. 18).

Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is forecast starting tonight, with up to 20 cm on Vancouver Island.

The pre-Christmas snow dump is thanks to a low pressure system moving through Washington State Monday evening, which Environment Canada says could brush through the southern part of British Columbia.

Due to outflow winds, heavier snow is expected on Vancouver Island, but Lower Mainland residents are still sure to see their fair share.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to be extra cautious.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The weather is forecast to taper off throughout the day Tuesday.

