Environment Canada forecasts snow, -10 C to -25 C wind chills for Lower Mainland

Arctic outflow temperatures will remain in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley until end of weekend

Wind chill values ranging from - 10 C to - 25 C will remain until the end of the weekend. (File photo)

The arctic outflows hitting the Lower Mainland will continue through the weekend, bringing snow and extreme wind chills

Environment Canada has put out warnings for both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, predicting wind chills ranging from – 10 C to -25 C.

“Rising surface pressures over the B.C. interior will continue to drive arctic air through mainland valleys and inlets this week. Frigid temperatures and strong outflow winds are expected,” the warnings say.

Temperatures are expected to begin to warm slightly by the end of the weekend.

For Vancouver, tonight will be mainly cloudy and windy, with wind chills at – 11 C. By Friday, winds will hit 15 kilometres an hour, with wind chills at – 11 C. Snow is expected at night.

Sunday and Monday will see a mix of snow and rain.

Abbotsford will have a mix of sun and clouds today, with a 30 per cent chance of snow. Northeast winds will range from 40 to 70 kilometres an hour, with wind chills at – 17 C this morning, and – 11 C by the afternoon.

The night will cloud over but the wind speed will not let up, ranging from 40 to 60 kilometres an hour. Expect wind chills at – 13 C this evening, and hitting – 18 C overnight.

Friday is expected to be overcast and remain windy, with chills near – 15 C. Snow is expected overnight, and to continue through on Saturday, before turning to a mix of snow and rain by Sunday.

“Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds.” Environment Canada said.

