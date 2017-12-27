Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Province says it’s prepared to keep region’s bridges clear

Lower Mainland residents should brace themselves for up to 20 centimetres of snow over the next few days, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued multiple weather warnings Wednesday morning, including a winter storm warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, warning residents that they could see 10 centimetres of snow throughout the day double that in higher elevation areas before the snow turns to freezing rain on Thursday.

Metro Vancouver is expected to see up to 10 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning while the Fraser Valley could see 20.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

The province says it’s ready for the incoming snowfall. Last year, heavy snow closed the Alex Fraser Bridge multiple times over the winter and ‘ice bombs’ falling from the cables of both the Alex Fraser and the Port Mann Bridge sent more than 100 drivers to claim damage with ICBC.

Speaking earlier this fall, a transportation ministry spokesperson said their contractor Mainland had more than 8,000 cubic metres of salt and 900,000 litres of brine ready for this winter.

READ: Province stockpiles extra snow clearing supplies for Lower Mainland

The ministry’s budget for snow clearing in the region is $14.7 million.

Clearing snow and ice off the two bridges last year cost the province $5 million total; $1 million for the Alex Fraser and $4 million for the Port Mann.

The Alex Fraser is expected to be outfitted with cable collars, similar to those on the Port Mann, later this winter.

There are currently lane closures in effect on the Port Mann Bridge as crews reset cable collars on the Port Mann.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snow warning for Lower Mainland
Next story
UPDATE: Cause of ‘small fire’ at Clayton Heights laundromat unknown

Just Posted

Langley ice rink gets green upgrade

A provincial grant will partially fund a heat pump.

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

LIST: Surrey’s upcoming Christmas tree chipping fundraisers, bottle drives

Chip-in for community causes this new year and recycle your tree, bottles

Unsolved Cloverdale armed robbery Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the Week’

Man allegedly robbed Cloverdale convenience store at knifepoint in November

Retirement time for Surrey’s long-established ‘Tom the Tire Guy’

End of the road for Tom Erickson in Bridgeview, on lot owned by auto-biz buddy Bruce Iggulden

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

Planned for Jan. 3, when he would have turned 20.

Most Read