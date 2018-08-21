PRDA horses are taking it easy while smoke from wildfires hangs in the air. Volunteers Angela Bowering and Kara Mah led Andrew and Katharina Lieblich, riding Gimli and Dodger respectively, in Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Lower Mainland animals feeling effects of smoky skies

Animal shelters are trying to keep their critters healthy through the smoggy days.

The smoky skies aren’t just affecting the human residents of Langley and the Lower Mainland – the air pollution is affecting animals as well.

At the Critter Care Wildlife Society shelter in South Langley, orphaned and abandoned wild animals are nursed back to health.

“We keep a very close eye on what’s here in care,” said founder and director Gail Martin.

Right now there are two black bear cubs and eight or nine fawns at Critter Care, along with the numerous raccoons, otters, skunks, and other small mammals the organization nurses back to health before releasing into the wild.

“We make sure that they have nice clean pools to play in all the time,” said Martin. Many of the animals are getting treats – fruit frozen in ice – to play with and help keep them cool and refreshed while the weather is hot, dry, and smoky.

The wildfire season hasn’t resulted in a large influx of new animals from the Interior, though B.C. Conservation Service officers do know that they can bring orphaned animals to Critter Care, Martin said.

“Still lots of babies coming in, but from down here, not up there,” Martin said.

Unfortunately, she said many animals will simply die in the wildfires of the Interior, overcome by smoke.

Over at the CARES cat shelter in the Milner neighbourhood, enclosed outdoor “catios” built a few years back are getting much less use, said Clive Ellis, the shelter’s fundraising chair.

“We’re not letting them out in the runs right now, except very sparingly,” Ellis said.

“We haven’t noticed any respiratory effects,” but the volunteers and staff at CARES are being cautious, he said.

From kittens to much larger domestic animals, the horses at Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities are also being treated carefully until the weather changes.

PRDA offers people with physical and cognitive disabilities the chance to get on a horse for equine therapy. It’s both physical exercise and the chance to bond with an animal.

The volunteers at PRDA are being very careful with those animals right now, said Margo Klassen, the PRDA instruction coordinator.

“It’s the smoke and the dryness,” Klassen said. “Some of the horses are coughing a little bit more than they used to, some running eyes as well.”

All rides are being taken at a very leisurely pace, Klassen said, though there have been no ride cancellations.

They’re being careful with their horses, who are often senior citizens themselves, as they’re chosen for being docile and friendly.

Previous story
Surrey motorcycle crash victim remembered for his ‘huge heart’
Next story
Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Just Posted

Surrey motorcycle crash victim remembered for his ‘huge heart’

Conor Colton worked for the City of Surrey, according to family, before he died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 16

LETTER: I’m sick of seeing trash everywhere I go in Surrey

Reader says he sees garbage on roads, garbage on sidewalks, garbage in parks and garbage at schools

Motorcycle deaths prompt safety warning from Cloverdale mother

Natalie White’s son died in an accident this June; she’s hoping other drivers won’t share his fate

Stolen-car report in Surrey leads police to guns, drugs at residence

‘This investigation and seizure highlight the importance of reporting property crime,’ police say

Harvie to fight for cashless casinos if elected Delta mayor

Former city manager says he’ll use casino revenue to pay for addiction services and city programs

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Lower Mainland animals feeling effects of smoky skies

Animal shelters are trying to keep their critters healthy through the smoggy days.

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Most Read