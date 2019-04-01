Lower Mainland anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

Two Lower Mainland men have been charged by a 100 Mile House conservation officer for fishing over the allowable limit.

The incident occurred during compliance checks on Snag Lake.

“Tuesday the 26th [of March] I was just doing a normal patrol, not based on any tips, and watched some individuals catch some fish. As they came off the lake I did a compliance check of their catch and between the two of them combined, they were 28 fish over the limit,” according to conservation officer Joel Kline.

They were allowed five each for a total of 10 but had 38 in their possession and were using multiple fishing lines and you’re only allowed to use one at a time while fishing on ice, says Kline.

He seized the 38 fish, four fishing rods and the total fines were $1,900.

“The fish, once things are dealt with, they’re frozen now but we are able to give them to families in need and/or make sure they go to use,” he says.

A gross overlimit like that doesn’t happen very often, according to Kline, adding that every once in a while people might be one or two fish over. A gross overlimit happens only once every couple of years, either by tip or by luck, he says, but they’ve had two this winter season with one in Big Bar Lake earlier right when the ice came on with a similar outcome.

