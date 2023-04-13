Low rainfall may elevate drought, wildfire risks in B.C. this summer

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Thursday said province has already learnt lessons from 2021 flooding. (Drive BC)

Officials say British Columbians in the southern half of the province may be in for a cool spring, but that a lack of rainfall since last fall could cause an increased risk of droughts and wildfires come summer.

The findings come from an update on seasonal emergency preparedness in advance of spring run off and the wildfire season.

Weather analysts say the risks British Columbians could face this spring and summer are directly connected to the unusual conditions the province saw last fall.

October 2022 was one of the driest and warmest Octobers on record with daytime highs consistently 4-10 degrees above normal, as the province saw very limited precipitation during a typically wet month. Rainfall remained below seasonal levels for the rest of the year and has lasted into this spring, causing province’s snowpack being below seasonal norms.

The result is an early wildfire season. The BC Wildfire Service said Thursday (April 13) that fire crews are already busy, having dealt with 11 fires this season, two of which were human-caused.

