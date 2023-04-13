Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Thursday said province has already learnt lessons from 2021 flooding. (Drive BC)

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Thursday said province has already learnt lessons from 2021 flooding. (Drive BC)

Low rainfall may elevate drought, wildfire risks in B.C. this summer

The finding emerged from a technical briefing on seasonal emergency preparedness

Officials say British Columbians in the southern half of the province may be in for a cool spring, but that a lack of rainfall since last fall could cause an increased risk of droughts and wildfires come summer.

The findings come from an update on seasonal emergency preparedness in advance of spring run off and the wildfire season.

RELATED: VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Weather analysts say the risks British Columbians could face this spring and summer are directly connected to the unusual conditions the province saw last fall.

October 2022 was one of the driest and warmest Octobers on record with daytime highs consistently 4-10 degrees above normal, as the province saw very limited precipitation during a typically wet month. Rainfall remained below seasonal levels for the rest of the year and has lasted into this spring, causing province’s snowpack being below seasonal norms.

The result is an early wildfire season. The BC Wildfire Service said Thursday (April 13) that fire crews are already busy, having dealt with 11 fires this season, two of which were human-caused.

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentEmergency Preparedness

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Security needed to address sense of ‘lawlessness’ on Metro Vancouver buses: union

Just Posted

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
Police hunt for Ethan Bespflug’s killer after Surrey teen fatally stabbed on bus

British Columbia’s premier David Eby says the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed on a bus in Surrey Wednesday is every parent’s nightmare. The teen’s death is among a series of attacks on commuters across Canada that includes a shooting on a Calgary bus on Wednesday and numerous violent incidents on transit in Edmonton and Toronto. Police officers and paramedics attend the scene of a stabbing onboard a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shane MacKichan
Security needed to address sense of ‘lawlessness’ on Metro Vancouver buses: union

Christina Ego, left, with Sally Wong, Kristin Catroppa, Gayle Robinson, Laurel van Zanten and Brenda Ferris with their Six Star Medals, pose at the South Surrey Athletic Field track. The runners earned the medals by completing the six Abbott World Major marathons, the last being in Tokyo March. With 3,570 women worldwide having achieved this milestone, only 238 hail from Canada. (Tricia Weel photo)
Six Semiahmoo Peninsula women earn their Six Star Medals at Tokyo Marathon in March

(Delta Police Department photo)
Youth stabbed in North Delta, police say incident targeted