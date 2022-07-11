Low-flying helicopter to pass over White Rock throughout summer

A helicopter will be flying over 23 districts in B.C. including White Rock. (Black Press Media File photo)

A low-flying helicopter will be periodically visiting the City of White Rock over the next month-and-half.

The helicopter will be seen between July 11 and Aug. 31. This is because FortisBC is doing their annual inspection of their high-pressure gas lines to catch smaller issues sooner in order to prevent larger issues from arising later. The effort is to ensure systems operate safely, continually.

The work received special authorization from Transport Canada and the helicopter will only take flight during the day.

Including White Rock, there are 23 regional districts across the province the helicopter will pass over. No ground work will occur during this time in relation to the flight, therefore, it is expected to be in any singular area for a minimal amount of time.

For more information on the flight, call 1-888-224-2710 or visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades

