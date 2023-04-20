Low-flying helicopter to inspect pipeline from White Rock skies

Six-week effort anticipated to get underway May 1

White Rock residents might notice a low-flying helicopter over the city periodically between May 1 and June 15, 2023. Flown by Talon Helicopters, it’s part of annual gasline inspections for FortisBC. (Cassidy Dankochik file photo)

A low-flying helicopter will be buzzing periodically over White Rock in the coming weeks, but city officials say the choppers are both temporary and permitted.

In a tweet Wednesday (April 19), city officials advised that the activity is anticipated for May 1 to June 15, under special authorization by Transport Canada.

“This is a part of FortisBC’s annual high-pressure gas lines inspection,” the tweet states.

READ MORE: Low-flying helicopter to pass over White Rock throughout summer

According to information posted to fortisbc.com, Talon Helicopters “will pass through communities across BC, starting on Vancouver Island and ending in Fort Nelson.”

The low-level permission enables inspection of lines that previously had to be inspected by foot, project details explain.

“Flight time over a single area will be minimal,” and the flight schedule is weather and wildfire dependent, site information continues.

For more information, call 1-888-224-2710 or email gas.customerservice@fortisbc.com

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of White RockFortisBC