Low-flying aircraft to spray for gypsy moths in Surrey starting today

Near Highway 1, ‘ground sprays were not effective’ in 2017 and 2018, government says

Surrey’s gypsy moth aerial spray treatment is set to begin on May 1.

It will see the launch of aerial-spraying treatment to eradicate invasive gypsy moths from 62 hectares of residential and municipal park land in North Surrey.

The spraying will occur close to Highway 1, near Port Mann Bridge.

“This is the same area that was ground (hand) sprayed in 2017 and 2018. It is now apparent that the ground sprays were not effective, likely due to limited site access,” according to a provincial government release.

“Three separate sets of treatments are required this spring. Spraying will be carried out by a fixed-wing aircraft.

“It will start shortly after sunrise (5:20 a.m.) and be completed by 7:30 a.m. daily.

“Unless delayed by poor weather, each treatment is expected to take one morning to apply. The ministry is aiming to have the spraying completed by mid-June.”

• RELATED STORY: Open house planned ahead of gypsy moth aerial spray in Surrey

The spray area will be treated with Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringiensis var kurstaki (Btk). Btk is an ingredient that has been approved for the control of gypsy moth larvae in Canada since 1961, according to program organizers.

“Foray 48B and other Btk formulations received certification for acceptable use on certified organic farms by the Organic Materials Review Institute of Canada in April 2018.

“Btk is naturally present in urban, forest and agricultural soil throughout the province. It does not harm humans, mammals, birds, fish, plants, reptiles, amphibians, bees or other insects and affects caterpillars only after they have ingested it.”

The spray will be applied by a low-flying plane. Residents immediately next to the treatment area are likely to hear the aircraft at some point during the treatment.

“The spray equipment is GPS-calibrated and controlled. Spraying will occur only when the plane is immediately over the treatment area.”

Poor weather or wind may cause treatments to be postponed “with little advance notice,” the government release says.

In a video posted to Youtube, Dr. Richard Stanwick, the province’s chief medical health officer, discusses gypsy moth spray-treatment programs.

The province will issue bulletins 24 hours before each treatment and provide current information by phone, at 1-866-917-5999, and online at gov.bc.ca/gypsymoth.

The telephone line will be staffed during business hours and will provide up-to-date spray schedules and recorded information 24 hours-per-day.

Social media will be used to update the public on current spray operations. Follow #Gypsymoth on Twitter for these updates.

CLICK HERE to subscribe to the province’s Gypsy Moth email distribution list.

“Anyone wishing to minimize contact with the spray material may choose to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed during the spraying, and for at least 30 minutes after.

“Pets and livestock that may be frightened by the aircraft should be brought indoors. Items not to be sprayed can be covered or moved indoors.”

Previous story
WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping
Next story
Anti-Semitic attacks spike, killing most Jews in decades

Just Posted

Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where he spent his final hour alive

Low-flying aircraft to spray for gypsy moths in Surrey starting today

Near Highway 1, ‘ground sprays were not effective’ in 2017 and 2018, government says

Accessible playground coming to Surrey park

Construction set to begin in the summer with completion for the end of the year

Police looking for dash-cam video in latest Surrey homicide

An 18-year-old Surrey man was shot dead late Friday afternoon in Fraser Heights

Surrey Steps Up gets $150K in funding from feds

It’s for a ‘skills link’ project operated through the Surrey School District

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Man charged with second-degree murder in New Westminster shooting death

19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Most Read