White Rock resident Cory Wilkinson won $75,000 on a BC/49 ticket. (BCLC photo)

Lottery win ‘doesn’t feel real’ for White Rock man

$75,000 BC/49 ticket purchased at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

A White Rock man who won $75,000 on a BC/49 draw last month originally thought he was the butt of some type of cruel joke.

“At first, I didn’t believe it and looked around to see if someone was… playing a prank,” said Cory Wilkinson, who checked his ticket at a lottery kiosk on his day off.

• READ ALSO: Surrey man wins $1M on Canada Day

“It still doesn’t feel real. It’s really hard to explain. It feels different.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

Wilkinson said he plans to wait a bit before deciding what to do with his winnings.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

White Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world
Next story
5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

Just Posted

In honour of player killed in crash, Surrey soccer team becomes BB5 United

Brandon Bassi died a few months before CCB won the national title last fall

Lottery win ‘doesn’t feel real’ for White Rock man

$75,000 BC/49 ticket purchased at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

North Surrey rink to reopen first as part of city’s phased schedule for facilities

Councillor pushes for Surrey’s pools and aquatic centres to reopen this month

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Surrey councillors wary of ‘streamlining’ environmental development permits process

Mayor Doug McCallum notes B.C. government only agency that can issue environment permit

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

Fraser Valley Bandits reflect on 2020 turnaround

Abbotsford-based CEBL team goes from worst to almost first at Summer Series

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Most Read