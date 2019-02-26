The Cypress Mountain resort in West Vancouver. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night near Cypress

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

A snowboarder was cold but unhurt as he was rescued Monday night after going out of bounds at Cypress Mountain.

The 37-year-old was found on the treacherous north side of the mountain beyond the resort boundary.

READ MORE: Missing Surrey snowshoer found dead on Mt. Seymour

That is an area where unwary skiers and boarders can be lured into steep, inescapable and avalanche-prone gullies.

Officials with North Shore Rescue say the call came in late Monday afternoon.

Searchers made voice contact with the man several hours later, but spokesman Mike Danks says the team first had to ensure avalanche conditions were stable before the rescue could continue.

He says the man, who was not carrying extra food, water, clothing or avalanche gear, was walked to safety by about 11 p.m. (The Canadian Press, News1130)

The Canadian Press

