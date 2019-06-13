Police blocked off the road in front of Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary on Thursday afternoon. An incident in the area led to a hold and secure at the Cloverdale school. (Photo: Samantha Anderson)

UPDATE: Pellet gun led to ‘hold and secure’ at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Reported firearm near school was in fact a pellet gun, says Surrey RCMP

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary was put into a “hold and secure” on Thursday, (June 13), after Surrey RCMP received reports that there may be a firearm in the area.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said police responded to the area after a “member of the public observed what they believed to be a firearm.”

When police arrived, Sturko said officers located a pellet gun and two people were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The hold and secure was activated because of the “proximity to the school” but Sturko said the incident was not related to the school.

During a hold and secure, students and staff are kept inside, but continue on with normal operations. It is called in response to a situation outside of school property, but within the neighbourhood.

“Many pellet guns and airsoft pistols are meant to closely resemble actual firearms,” Sturko said. “Our officers respond to all firearms calls as is the firearm is real, and treat the potential threat as such until proven otherwise. We strongly caution members of the public against carrying or handling these types of weapons in public.”

—with files from Amy Reid


