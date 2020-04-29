(Black Press photo)

Business Notebook

London Drugs offers space on shelves to small businesses shut by COVID-19

Send your submissions for Business Notebook to edit@surreynowleader.com

London Drugs is offering to give small businesses a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced Tuesday that space will be set aside in select stores, and small businesses that have been forced to close will be able to sell their products on London Drugs shelves.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position where we can really help out,” said London Drugs President and COO Clint Mahlman. “As a 75-year-old Canadian owned and operated company we have always supported fellow Canadian businesses and now is the time more than ever, to come together.”

The retail giant also said its flyers will continue being published in more than 80 local newspapers across the province

“We know printed flyers are crucial for community newspapers especially during these challenging times,” a blog post from the company stated. “London Drugs knows that for many people in our smaller communities especially, these publications are an essential source for news and information and something residents look forward to.”

– – –

Chatime donating bubble tea to doctors and nurses

Chatime Canada is showing support to health care workers by offering them a tasty drink (not to mention a needed pick-me-up) at hospitals across the Lower Mainland, including Surrey.

National Bubble Tea Day is April 30 and as part of the week-long celebration, Chatime Canada partnered with local hospital foundations to support nurses and doctors. Four Chatime locations will be donating more than 420 bubble teas, worth $2,500, from Wednesday (April 29 to Tuesday (May 5).

Surrey’s donations will be brought to Surrey Memorial Hospital Wednesday (April 29) at 4 p.m.

“We at Chatime have been inspired by the tremendous local support and outreach we are seeing,” said Jaivin Khatri, director of operations, British Columbia. “We sincerely hope that this can brighten the day of our frontline workers, and in turn inspire more businesses in our local community to also get involved.”

Chatime Surrey is located at 10255 King George Blvd.

– – –

Chefs launch $1M relief fund for restaurant and hospitality workers

Surrey chef Vikram Vij is among the Canadian chefs who have announced the creation of the Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund (CHWRF) to help restaurant and hospitality workers hit hard by the pandemic.

The fund, which will start accepting applications on May 6, will provide one-time $500 grants to restaurant and hospitality workers, including cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders and delivery people.

“$500 grants are a welcome support for hospitality workers,” said Vij, who co-owns Vij’s Restaurant, Rangoli Restaurant and My Shanti in South Surrey. “These additional funds will be an immense help for front-of-house and back-of-house staff, especially those who work in minimum-wage, entry-level positions like international and local students.”

The fund will be administered by the Design Exchange, a Canadian registered charity that also serves as an event venue in Toronto. CHWRF Founding Partners including Uber Eats, Garland and Welbilt Canada have pledged over $1 million to launch the fund.

For more information about the fund or how eligible workers can apply, visit dx.org/fund.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHF conference once again slated for Cloverdale
Next story
City of White Rock eases some waterfront parking restrictions

Just Posted

BCHF conference once again slated for Cloverdale

Surrey Historical Society to host 2021 history conference

London Drugs offers space on shelves to small businesses shut by COVID-19

Send your submissions for Business Notebook to edit@surreynowleader.com

First-responders motorcade in Surrey to remember Nova Scotia shooting victims

Multi-agency motorcade to roll from Guildford to Green Timbers on Thursday, April 30

Delta woman wins $500,000 in Daily Grand lotto

Jolene Keith won the secondary prize in the Monday, April 20 draw after purchasing a ticket online

New COVID-19 cases at Langley seniors facility and Surrey long term care facility

Fraser Health says a staffer at Langley Lodge tested positive

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Transit police look for suspect after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Workers at two more Lower Mainland poultry facilities test positive for COVID-19

Yarrow’s Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and Port Coquitlam’s Sofina Foods have new cases

Most Read