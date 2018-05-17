The Tunkwa Lake Road wildfire, located approximately 6 kilometres north of the community of Logan Lake in the Kamloops Fire Centre, is estimated at 145 hectares in size. Image: BC Wildfire Service

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

The fire burning northeast of Logan Lake is holding at 145 hectares in size and crews are optimistic about their progress.

Fire Information Office Marla Catherall says 10 pieces of heavy equipment, 60 firefighters and two helicopters are back battling the blaze near Tunkwa Lake Road Thursday. Air tankers will be called in when, and if, needed.

She says the blaze is displaying low to moderate fire behaviour and crews have been able to make good progress on the fire’s east flank over the last 24 hours.

The fire is believed to be human caused and is under investigation.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Related: Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

READ MORE: WORST FIRE SEASON IN HISTORY

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kwantlen Student Association donates $221k to financially assist students
Next story
Parachutist stuck on Stawamus Chief cliffside

Just Posted

Voice of the Cloverdale Rodeo puts three decades of know-how behind announcing

Bob Tallman’s job is to deliver a constant stream of exciting, entertaining information

Two assaults on Surrey prostitutes nets five years in prison

One victim was sexually assaulted and the other’s jaw was struck with a golf club, in separate cases

Police say man approached child near Surrey school, tried to convince them to get in car

Surrey RCMP describe the man as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a beard and a blue turban

Delta steps up flood risk preparedness

Delta is opening is emergency operations centre as the Mission gauge reaches six metres

Surrey man identified as victim in Langley gas station shooting

Amanjot Singh Hans was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station on 232 Street on May 15

UPDATE: No injuries reported after ‘considerable’ fire damage to Surrey home

Fire happened around 10:45 a.m. near 108th Avenue and 130th Street

Parachutist stuck on Stawamus Chief cliffside

Emergency crews on scene to reported base jumper stuck on side of cliff in Squamish

‘Solid Gold’ concerts mark Maple Leaf Singers’ milestone year

Community choir marks 50 years of entertaining with shows on May 26 and 27

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

Kwantlen Student Association donates $221k to financially assist students

Many students applying for financial assistance are not able to get by on government loans alone

7 arrested, 20 charges laid as Vancouver police bust ‘violent crime group’

Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, extortion, weapons offences

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

Most Read