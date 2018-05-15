UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire estimated to be between 25 and 50 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

A fire burning Logan Lake is now measuring somewhere between 25 to 50 hectares.

“We don’t have a good size estimate on it, to be honest,” said Jody Lucius, B.C. Wildfire fire information officer, Wednesday morning.

“We are expecting it’s more than 25 hectares, but because of the smoke and accessibility issues we couldn’t get around it to get a better estimate.”

It is considered out of control, which Lucius says most new fires will be for some time.

A clearer picture should be available in a couple of hours.

TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2018

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire burning in Logan Lake has grown to about 12 hectares in size.

Marla Catherall, communications assistant for the BC Wildfire Service, said there are no structures being threatened at this time and 40 fighters are on site with air support “actioning” the blaze.

READ MORE: WORST FIRE SEASON IN HISTORY

Catherall couldn’t speak to the rate of growth that the fire at this time, but noted that the hot, dry days have made conditions ideal for fires to spread.

“With the hot sunny and dry weather conditions we’ve had recently, campfires and cooking stoves are allowed, but we have to make sure that fires are put out,” she said.

2017 was considered the worst wildfire season in B.C. Total area burned approaching 9,000 square km across the province

More to come.

